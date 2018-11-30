Kazakh President's favorite books exhibited in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A book exhibition themed Independence and the First President has unveiled at the National Academic Library, Kazinform reports.

It features above 200 books from the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan.



"The exhibition depicts the way of the Head of the State starting from his school years to the current achievements of Kazakhstan in the international arena. The Yelbasy name is closely associated with the fate of Kazakhstan and its independence," deputy director of the National Academic Library of Kazakhstan Aliya Kozhabekova said.



Besides, the favorite books of the Head of State, books and articles reflecting the role and work of the Head of State are demonstrated there.



There are also works depicting all seven facets outlined by the Kazakh President in his Seven Facets of the Great Steppe Article.