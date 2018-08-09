Kazakh President’s Ice Hockey Cup kicks off in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The President of the Republic of Kazakhstan's Cup, the 9th annual ice hockey tournament, has started today in Astana, SPORTINFORM reports.

The tournament has been opened by a match between the National Team of Kazakhstan and HC Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk headed by Andrei Nazarov, a former head coach of HC Barys Astana and the national team. Also today, the host hockey club, Barys Astana, will face HC Amur Khabarovsk in the next match.

All the matches of the tournament will be aired live on Qazsport, KHL TV, and KHL TV HD channels.

Schedule of the first match day:

2:00 p.m. Kazakhstan National Team - HC Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk

7:30 p.m. HC Barys Astana - HC Amur Khabarovsk