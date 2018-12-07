Kazakh President's initiative on dialogue of leaders presented at OSCE FMs meeting in Milan

MILAN. KAZINFORM Milan is hosting the 25th session of the OSCE Foreign Ministers Council, Kazinform correspondent reports citing the MFA press service.

Addressing the participants, Kazakhstan's Minister Kairat Abdrakhmanov told about the initiative of President Nursultan Nazarbayev put forward during the ASEM Summit. "The President of Kazakhstan highlighted the importance of regulating international disputes by means of joint discussion by the EU, Russian, U.S. and Chinese leaders. The discussion can be held as a special session under the UN aegis. Alongside, Astana can become a platform for holding such high-level meetings," the Minister's statement reads.



He stressed Kazakhstan's adherence to regulating the conflicts in the OSCE region and outside it and emphasized the country' active participation in joint international efforts on settlement of regional and global problems.



"Based on the principles of the Helsinki Final Act, in 2010 at Astana Summit, the OSCE member states agreed on joint vision of "free, democratic and integral Euro-Atlantic and Eurasian security community". However we did not agree on the ways of its achievement. Therefore, the high-level conference which could be convened on the 45th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act will become a certain measure in this issue," the Minister explained.





"Kazakhstan stands for strengthening the OSCE mechanisms of preventing and regulating conflicts, countering terrorism, radicalism, human trafficking and uncontrolled migration. In this regard, the Astana Syria Peace Talks plays a huge role in reduction of threats to the Euro-Mediterranean security dimension," according to the statement.



For the purpose of promoting the synergy of international organizations in countering the challenges in Eurasia, the member countries were presented the Kazakh President's initiative on a joint meeting of the secretariats of the OSCE, CICA and ASEAN Regional Security Forum.



The participants discussed the situation in Afghanistan and Kazakhstan's intention to host the OSCE Top Level Meeting on Afghanistan in 2019.



The event is expected to focus on regional partnership and interconnectivity between security and development.



"While speaking on security and development, we should not forget the great potential of economic and ecological dimension of the OSCE which is capable of building bridges and where a consensus on many important issues can be reached. One of these opportunities can be the establishment of a new generation of the OSCE's presence in Astana which could deal with the issues of sustainable interconnectivity by exchange of best practices, analytical and research work," said Kairat Abrdakhmanov.



Besides, bilateral meeting with the heads of delegations of Italy, Austria, the Netherlands, Slovakia, Serbia, Estonia, Monaco, Bulgaria, Romania and other countries, as well as with the OSCE High Commissioner for National Minorities are being held in Milan.



A working breakfast of the CSTO foreign ministers was held on the eve of the OSCE FMs meeting under the Kyrgyz chairmanship.

