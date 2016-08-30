Kazakh President’s initiatives are widely backed by international community – Majilis Speaker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Chairman of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament Nurlan Nigmatulin has met today with Vice Chairman of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly Azay Guliyev.

The Speaker of the Majilis congratulated A.Guliyev on election to the OSCE PA Vice Chairman’s position and expressed confidence in further strengthening of cooperation between the Central Asian region and the OSCE PA.

Particular attention was given to the issues discussed at the International Conference on “Building a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World” and expansion of inter-parliamentary interaction.

Having emphasized that N.Nazarbayev’s anti-nuclear initiatives are widely backed by the international community, N.Nigmatulin pointed out also the relevance of the Kazakh President’s idea to establish a world network of countering the international terrorism and extremism under the UN aegis. The network will have to act as per rules and norms which will be common for all the countries.

According to Nigmatulin, high dynamics of proliferation of transnational threats in the OSCE region and outside its territory as well as international migration and refugees raise concern today. Moreover, the Majilis Speaker stressed the importance of rendering international humanitarian aid to the migrants’ sending states and promotion of peaceful regulation of armed conflicts.

Besides, Nigmatulin said he was sure that development of economic ties would positively affect the strengthening of trust and cooperation in the context of promotion of all-round security in the OSCE space.