Kazakh President’s TV and Radio Complex director general named

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Raushan Kazhibayeva has been appointed as the director general of TV and Radio Complex of the President of Kazakhstan, Kazinform refers to the Facebook account of President’s press secretary Berik Uali.

Prior to the appointment Raushan Kazhibayeva acted as Advisor to the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan, Advisor to the Chairman of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan, head of the press service of the Senate of the Parliament, worked at the KTK and Qazaqstan Republican TV channels, the Facebook post reads.