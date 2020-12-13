  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President’s video address to Climate Ambition Summit published

    15:17, 13 December 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – The video address of Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Climate Ambition Summit held to mark 5 years since the adoption of the Paris Climate Agreement has been published, Kazinform cites the official Facebook page of Akorda.

    Notably, the video address was delivered by Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev at the online Climate Ambition Summit held to mark 5 years since the adoption of the Paris Climate Agreement. The Summit convened by the UN, Great Britain, and France in partnership with Italy and Chile brought together Heads of 75 countries and governments, heads of international organizations, business structures, and reps of public and academic circles vie videoconference.


    Tags:
    Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan Events President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!