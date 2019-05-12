  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President's work week review

    20:11, 12 May 2019
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The press service of the Kazakh President has posted the review of the work week of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!