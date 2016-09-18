Kazakh President says Almaty's main wealth is its residents

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has participated in the solemn event "25 peaks of Almaty" at the new Almaty Arena ice palace today.

Attending the event were the delegations of UNESCO and twin cities.



At the onset of the event the Head of State delivered a congratulatory speech noting that Almaty is loved not only by Kazakhstanis, but also by the international community. The 1000th anniversary of the city entered the calendar of memorable dates of UNESCO.



"The holy land has seen a lot of events in its long history. It was situated along the Great Silk Road, the first major trade route. 550 years ago the Zhetysu land became the big cradle of the Kazakh khanate. Almaty city played a special role in the 20th century. It is symbolic that I signed the law on Kazakhstan's independence in Almaty. The Constitution of the country was adopted here, the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan was established here as well. The document on the creation of our capital Astana was also inked here," President Nazarbayev said at the event.

Additionally, the Kazakh President stressed that residents of the city are the main wealth of Almaty.



The solemn event will be crowned with the grandiose fireworks show Apple Fire.