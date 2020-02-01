  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President sends a letter to Xi Jinping following coronavirus spread

    13:19, 01 February 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a letter to President of China Xi Jinping following the coronavirus spread.

    «Highly appreciating the decisions and measures of Chinese authorities to bring under control and curb the dangerous virus spread, Kassym –Jomart Tokayev informed President of China of the decision of Kazakhstan’s Government to render China humanitarian aid in case of need,» Kazakh President’s press secretary Berik Uali posted on his Facebook account.

    The President also focused on the Kazakh Government’s measures to prevent spread of the coronavirus in Kazakhstan.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!