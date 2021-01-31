Kazakh President sends condolences to family of Mikhail Dorofeyev

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to the family and relatives on the untimely death of famous journalist Mikhail Dorofeyev, Kazinform reports.

The President expressed his sincere condolences on the passing away of well-known journalist, member of the National Public Confidence Council Mikhail Dorofeyev.

«We knew Mikhail Dorofeyev as a bright personality, effective media manager who made a noticeable contribution to the development of the country’s media space. He was highly appreciated for his civic activities and high human qualities,» the telegram reads.

As earlier reported, editor-in-chief of Informburo.kz information and analytical internet portal Mikhail Dorofeyev passed away.