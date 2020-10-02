  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President sends congratulatory telegram to new Emir of Kuwait

    18:02, 02 October 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a congratulatory telegram to the new Emir of Kuwait, Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State confirmed readiness to develop bilateral cooperation based on friendship and mutual support for the benefit of the people of Kazakhstan and Kuwait. Kassym-Jomaty Tokayev wished the Emir success and the friendly people of Kuwait prosperity and welfare.


    Tags:
    Foreign policy President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!