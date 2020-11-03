Kazakh President sends telegram of condolences to Federal President of Austria

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram of condolences to Federal President of the Republic of Austria Alexander Van der Bellen in connection with the terror attack in Vienna, the Akorda press service reports.

«I join all Austrians in strongly condemning this heinous act of violence that is inconsistent with all religions, human beliefs and common sense. Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations can never be tolerated or justified. I do hope that all the perpetrators of this brutal atrocity will be held accountable. On behalf of the people of Kazakhstan and on my own behalf, I express the most sincere condolences and sympathies to the bereaved families who lost their loved ones and wish soonest recovery to those wounded. At this time of mourning, we stand together in solidarity with the people and Federal Government of Austria,» the telegram says.