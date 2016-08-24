  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President, Serbian PM discussed main areas of coop

    19:21, 24 August 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met today with Prime Minister of Serbia Aleksandar Vučić in Belgrade, Akorda press service informs.

    The sides discussed the main areas of bilateral cooperation including strengthening of  political dialogue and cultural  exchange, development of ties in transport, tourism and construction of infrastructure.

    The sides exchanged also views on the most relevant issues of the international agenda.

    N.Nazarbayev and  Vučić noted significant potential for further strengthening and expansion of the Kazakh-Serbian interaction.   

    Tags:
    Foreign policy Kazakhstan and Europe President of Kazakhstan Politics Diplomacy News President
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!