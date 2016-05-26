Kazakh President set to visit Poland in August

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister for Investment and Development of Kazakhstan Asset Issekeshev has met today with Polish Vice Minister of Development Radoslaw Domagalski-Łabędzki in Astana.

According to the ministry's press service, during the meeting the sides discussed the state and prospects of development of commercial and economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Poland. Utmost attention was paid to successful cooperation with Polpharma company, being the largest investor from Poland.

Issekeshev and Domagalski-Łabędzki expressed confidence that the upcoming visit of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev to Poland this August will give a new impulse to bilateral cooperation.