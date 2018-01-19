Kazakh President shares details of his discussion of Iranian and Afghan issues with Trump

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM During his press conference in New York, Nursultan Nazarbayev spoke about the discussion he had with his American counterpart of the situation with Iran and Afghanistan, Kazinform correspondent reports.

According to Nazarbayev, Trump doesn't like the current Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran's nuclear program but he insisted that this is agreement is necessary and scrapping this deal would lead to Iran restarting its nuclear program.

The Head of State noted that Afghanistan is another issue that is of great concern to both Kazakhstan and the U.S., adding that Central Asian countries must support the United States stabilization efforts there.



He also pointed to the fact that since Daesh has been defeated, many of its fighters are now forming "sleeping cells" in different countries, including Afghanistan. According to him, some of the recruits from Central Asia are now returning to their countries and this fact requires close attention, and he hopes that Central Asian countries will do all they can to "fight this evil".

The Head of State reminded that Kazakhstan has rendered $75 million in assistance to Afghanistan and provides Afghans citizens an opportunity to get training in civilian professions.

He also stated that it is a common task of the United States, Kazakhstan, and other Central Asian countries to help stabilize Afghanistan and that the work in the C5+1 format should continue.