Kazakh President signs amendments to legislation on culture

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed amendments to legislation on cultural issues, Kazinform reports with reference to Akorda press-service.

The text of the Kazakhstan Law "On Introduction of Amendments and Additions to Certain Legislative Acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the Issues of Culture", aimed to improve the legislation in the field of culture, protect the historical and cultural heritage, develop theatrical art, librarianship and museology, is published in the press.