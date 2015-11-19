Kazakh President signs law paving the way for overall declaration of property

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On amendments to some legislative acts of the Republic of Kazakhstan on the issues of income and property of the natural persons" aimed at the implementation of the National Plan - 100 specific steps and gradual introduction of overall declaration of property in Kazakhstan, the Akorda's press service reports.

