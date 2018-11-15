Kazakh President, Slovak PM had talks in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Prime Minister of the Slovak Republic Peter Pellegrini, Akorda press service reports.

The parties debated pressing issues concerning relations and prospects for the development of trade and economic cooperation of Kazakhstan and Slovakia. The Head of State noted that the Prime Minister's visit will give an impetus for further strengthening of interstate ties and deepening of cooperation in various economic sectors.



In his turn, Peter Pellegrini underlined the important role of Kazakhstan in establishing interstate dialogue in the world.



"Kazakhstan has great authority in the sphere of international affairs. We highly appreciate the stabilizing role of Kazakhstan in the settlement of many international issues," the Premier said.



He also drew attention to the significance of boosting trade and economic ties between the two states and expressed interest in the development of cooperation in agro-industrial, industrial sectors, transport and logistics, as well as within the One Belt and One Road initiative.