Kazakh President specifies agenda for a decade ahead, view

ASTANA. KAZINFORM "An action plan until 2030 approved at the XVIII Congress of Nur Otan Party will focus on assuring people's prosperity," director of Kazakhstan Institute of Strategic Research under the Kazakh President Zarema Shaukenova said.

"Adoption of the new program for ten years ahead is a central core of the current congress of the ruling party. It is a landmark event. We embark on a critical period when it is necessary to achieve indices to let our country join the top 30 developed states of the world. The ultimate and main goal of all our efforts is to transform human capital into resources of competitiveness," she added.



According to her, the action plan would focus on providing people's wellbeing.



"Today all countries and politicians seek to assure people's wellbeing sought for. That's why it is crucial for the party, that is a vanguard and locomotive of all positive changes, should address in its policy document the key sense-making notion. We have to lay foundation for people's wellbeing," she stressed.