Kazakh President starts state visit to China

BEIJING. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in China for a state visit, the President’s press secretary, Berik Uali, said.

The Kazakh President is expected to attend the opening of the 6th session of the Kazakhstan-China Business Council, to deliver a lecture at the Chinese Academy of Social Science.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will have talks with President of China Xi Jinping, Premier of the State Council Li Keqiang and meet political and business circles of China, the Facebook post of Uali reads.

As part of his two-day visit, the President will get familiarized with the Hikvision company’s activities, and visit Alibaba’s headquarters in Hangzhou and meet with Jack Ma.



