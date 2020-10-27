Kazakh President suggests revision to country’s regulations on use of national symbols

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has suggested the legislative and normative acts regulating the use of the national symbols to be reviewed, Kazinform reports.

In his Twitter post, the President stated that he backs the proposal of the Parliament deputies and patriotic citizens to increase the use of the national symbols of Kazakhstan, in particular the national flag.

«The current legislation bans hanging the national flag on balconies or walls,» the President shared in the post, calling for revision of the legislative and normative acts, especially the regulations on the use of the national symbols.