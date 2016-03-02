Kazakh President summed up results of his foreign visits in 2015

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev summed up the results of the foreign-policy activities of Kazakhstan in 2015 at the meeting with the diplomats accredited in Kazakhstan.

"The year 2015 was marked with the active foreign-policy activities of Kazakhstan. 275 economic agreements totaling about USD 60 billion were signed with many countries during the visits I paid to different world countries in 2015," the President said.

N. Nazarbayev reminded of the meetings with the majority of leaders of the G20 and other countries. The Head of State emphasized that they confirmed mutual interest in strengthening of multilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan.

"I propose to concentrate your joint work with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan on implementation of the reached agreements on the highest level, which is going to strengthen our relations and bring our countries together. I set the same task before the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and our ambassadors at the enlarged sitting on February 3 this year," he said.