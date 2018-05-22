Kazakh President supports Another You! Challenge

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev addressed Kazakhstanis expressing his support to the national sport initiative Another You! Challenge.

The video message is posted on the Facebook page of the President's press service.



"Sport activities strengthen not only physical vigor and health but also exercise will, persistence, pursuit of success, high moral and spiritual qualities. Strong people only can cope with any tasks. As the universal truth say 90% of happiness is to enjoy good health. Being rich and powerful never makes people happy. First of all, a healthy man is a happy man," the President's message runs.





The Head of State emphasized that the Government pays great attention to physical culture, create all conditions for the development of sport.