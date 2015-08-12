Kazakh President supports initiative on construction of Almaty - Issyk-Kul road

CHOLPON-ATA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has supported a project on constructing a 240 kilometers road from Almaty to Issyk-Kul, this has been said by the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Almazbek Atambayev.

"The President of Kazakhstan has supported the project for the construction of a short road. The existing road from Almaty to Issyk-Kul Lake is 480 km long. In a year or two there will be built a new road with the length of 240 km," said the President of Kyrgyzstan. Recall that today the customs posts "Kordai" of the Republic of Kazakhstan and "Ak-Zhol" of the Kyrgyz Republic have held the official ceremony of abolition of customs control of goods and vehicles. The event is associated with the Kyrgyzstan's accession into the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEC).