Kazakh President supports initiative to launch dombra classes at schools

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has voiced his support to the initiative to introducing dombra classes at secondary schools.

Delivering the Dombra Day speech, the President said that he supports the initiative to introduce (optionally) classes to teach playing the great national instrument.

"Dombra is a symbol of the Kazakh spirit and mentality, a source of inspiration of musicians as well as poets," the President's Twitter reads.