Kazakh President, Syrbar External Intelligence Service head met

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with director of External Intelligence Service of Kazakhstan Syrbar Gabit Baizhanov, Akorda press service reports.

The latter reported on the main outcomes of the External Intelligence Service of Kazakhstan for the past six months and execution of the tasks set before.



Nursultan Nazarbayev highlighted the importance of keeping friendly relations between Kazakhstan and neighbouring countries.



"It is crucial to maintain close cooperation with the counterparts at special agencies of foreign countries, to keep adherents of terroristic ideas, including those returning from Syria, under constant control. It is the key direction of your work," the President said.



Upon completion of the meeting the Head of State set a number of specific tasks.