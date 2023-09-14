Kazakh President takes part in 5th Consultative Summit of CA Heads of State

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addresses the 5th Consultative Summit of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Dushanbe, Tajikistan, Kazinform cites Akorda.

The Kazakh Head of State expressed confidence that today’s Summit will be truly remarkable and define further dynamic of the multifaceted cooperation.

«It is encouraging that the format of consultative meetings turned out to be viable and became a truly effective platform with great prospects.

According to him, mutually beneficial trade and economic cooperation is steadily expanding Contacts between businesses have been intensified; the number of joint enterprises increases. Major regional projects not only result in mutual benefit but also shape the entire Central Asian economy. This is facilitated by an active and trustful political dialogue, enabling to handle any issues in a constructive way.

Over the past five years, the intraregional trade turnover has risen by more than 80% to stand at 10.6bn. Our countries have the potential to further promote trade,» concluded the Kazakh President.