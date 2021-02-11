Kazakh President takes part in Samruk Business Forum

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev took part in the Samruk Business Forum, the forum to support the country’s entrepreneurs, the Akorda press service reports.

Addressing those gathered the President noted importance of today’s forum for the country’s business and Samruk Kazyna Fund. In particular, there were signed indirect offtake agreements, forward contracts and strategic agreements worth KZT 67 bln.

The President stressed the need to more efficiently use opportunities of joint innovation developments, create the fund of value added chain, render infrastructure support, boost human capital, tap into the export markets.

The President positively assessed the Fund’s activity.

The Head of State spoke in favor of partnership of large state corporations and businessmen that is most especially significant amid struggling against economic results of the pandemic. Latest technologies, smart policy for introduction of products to the market and experts is the formula for success.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted that Kazakhstan strictly follows the course of economic privatization. It is another opportunity for the country’s entrepreneurs and investors. The privatization plan until 2025 includes 700 state enterprises, 112 are the part of Samryk Kazyna stricture. The President outlined three key principles of privatization. The core of privatization of an enterprise is to raise its efficiency, boost contribution to the national economy. The Head of State also focused on ensuring transparency of the privatization process.

Following the forum there were signed a number of offtake agreements and strategic agreements.