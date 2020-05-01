Kazakh President tells about his father’s participation in the WWII

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told in his interview with the MIR TV Channel about the participation of his father, Kemel Tokayev, in the Great Patriotic War.

He said that his father overcame hardships during the war, could conquered fears and get through trials. His father like other veterans didn’t like to tell about the war and much more about his deeds and awards. His father wrote an autobiographic book sharing his experience, brevity of soldiers, their heroism and the great wish to return home with a victory.

As the Head of State noted his father after the war entered the Kazakh State University in Almaty. Kemel Tokayev is considered as a founder of the crime fiction in Kazakh literature.

A commemorative plaque honoring Kemel Tokayev is unveiled at the war veterans’ hospital in Omsk. In February and June 1945 Kemel Tokayev underwent treatment at that hospital as he was severely wounded at the war.