Kazakh President thanks everyone involved in EXPO-2017 preparations

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev thanked everyone who was involved in the preparations for the International specialized exhibition EXPO-2017 in Astana and Kazakhstanis who supported the idea of the exhibition, Kazinform reports.

While speaking at the grand opening ceremony of the exhibition in Astana on Friday, the Head of State expressed his gratitude to the heads of state and government who accepted his invitation and personally came to the EXPO opening ceremony in Astana.



"I would like to thank everyone who participate, monitored and controlled this complicated process - managers, engineers, builders, sponsors, partners and volunteers from all corners of Kazakhstan! I would also like to thank all citizens of our country for genuine support of the exhibition!" Nursultan Nazarbayev said at the ceremony.



As part of the exhibition, 115 countries, 22 international organizations and local inventors will be demonstrating technologies of the future for the next three months. Up to 20,000 tourists are expected to come to the Kazakh capital every day.