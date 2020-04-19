  • kz
    Kazakh President thanks India for medical supplies donation to contain COVID-19

    10:00, 19 April 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev sincerely thanked the Government of India for donation of the medical supplies to contain COVID-19.

    «Sincerely thank the Government of India and personally Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the donation of medical supplies to Kazakhstan to contain the coronavirus. This high mark of friendship and solidarity is made even at a time when India banned export of drugs abroad,» the Twitter post of the Kazakh President reads.


