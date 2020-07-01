  • kz
    Kazakh President thanks Russia for humanitarian aid

    13:53, 01 July 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed gratitude to the leadership of Russia for humanitarian aid rendered to Kazakhstan, the President’s Twitter account reads.

    «The Government of Russia made a decision to render humanitarian assistance to Kazakhstan to fight against coronavirus pandemic. Let me express my appreciation to Russia for timely delivery of medicine and drugs,» the Head of State noted.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
