  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President, the Grand Imam of al-Azhar met in Astana

    17:39, 09 October 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev has met with Grand Imam of al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb today, Akorda press service reports.

    The Head of State greeted the Grand Imam of al-Azhar and noted that participation of guests of such a high level in the VI Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions is of great importance for Kazakhstan.

    "I hope that your participation in the Congress will be a great contribution to our common goal," Nursultan Nazarbayev said.

    In his turn, Sheikh Ahmed el-Tayeb thanked the Kazakh leader for the invitation to attend the forum. 

    The parties debated urgent issues and prospects for the development of interfaith dialogue.

     

     

     

    Tags:
    Religion President of Kazakhstan Regions Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!