Kazakh President: The visit to the US has brought significant results

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State has held a working meeting on his trip to the United States, the press service of Akorda reports.

The meeting was attended by Prime Minister Karim Massimov, head of Presidential Administration Nurlan Nigmatulin, as well as heads of structural divisions of the Presidential Administration. During the sitting the President noted that the visit to the United States has brought significant results. "We participated in three major events - the general debate and the two summits. In addition we took part in negotiations with the President of the United States Barack Obama and heads of major US companies," he said. Nursultan Nazarbayev emphasized that the initiatives put forward by our republic have been praised by the international community and today it is necessary to work together with other countries to implement them. At the end Nursultan Nazarbayev gave a number of specific instructions to the Government, the Presidential Administration and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.