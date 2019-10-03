Kazakh President to attend celebration of 75th anniversary of Great Victory in Moscow

SOCHI. KAZINFORM President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will participate in the festive events in Moscow dedicated to the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory. The Head of State announced it after the bilateral meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Kazinform correspondent reports.

«I appreciate your invitation to participate the celebration of the 75th anniversary of the Great Victory, and I am planning to join it. This is our common holiday,» Tokayev said.

He added that his father was a veteran of the war and his uncle was buried in the mass grave in Trubino village of Rzhev municipality of Tver region.

«All the burial sites are maintained in a good condition. And I am thankful for this to the local authorities and the government of the Russian Federation,» the Kazakh Leader noted.

He reminded that a new burial site with the remains 73 Kazakhstani warriors killed in the Great Patriotic War had been recently discovered in Ivanov region.

«In Kazakhstan, we will honour the memory of our soldiers who laid down their lives for the name of the Great Victory,» he concluded.

The meeting of the Kazakh, Russian presidents was held on the sidelines of the 16thh annual session of the Valdai International Discussion Club.