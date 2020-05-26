  • kz
    Kazakh President to attend online meeting of the National Council

    18:00, 26 May 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Tomorrow, May 27, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will attend the 3rd sitting of the National Public Confidence Council. It will be streamed online, the President’s press secretary, Berik Uali, said.

    It will focus on human resources development, in particular, education and healthcare issues, his Facebook account reads. The sitting will be live streamed on Facebook and AkordaPress official accounts.


