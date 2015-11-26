  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President to deliver state-of-the-nation address on Nov 30

    15:40, 26 November 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to deliver the new state-of-the-nation address on November 30, Kazinform has learnt from presidential spokesman Dauren Abayev.

    "We confirm that the new state-of-the-nation address will be delivered by the President on November 30. Moreover, there are plans to broadcast it live via several republican TV channel. As Nursultan Abishevich has already revealed himself at the recent session of the Government, the address will be dedicated to the steps Kazakhstan is going to take in the conditions of global crisis," Abayev wrote in a post on the Akroda's Facebook page.

    Tags:
    Akorda presidential residence President of Kazakhstan News President President and Nation Nursultan Nazarbayev
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!