    Kazakh President to deliver video message at UNGA High-Level Meeting

    18:08, 21 September 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Today, approximately after 8.00 PM Nur-Sultan time, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will deliver a video message at the High-Level Meeting to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations within the anniversary session of the UN General Assembly, the Facebook account of the President’s press secretary, Berik Uali, reads.

    A live broadcast of the President’s speech will be available on the UN website: https://webtv.un.org


    Foreign policy UN President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
