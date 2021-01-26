Kazakh President to get domestic COVID-19 vaccine

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakh President said that he plans to get domestic vaccine against COVID-19, Kazinform reports.

He expressed hope that country’s vaccine testing results will be good. If it shows good results the President will receive vaccine made in Kazakhstan.

«People should understand that vaccination is the way out of the difficult situation. It is crucial to create all conditions for vaccination,» the Head of State told the Government meeting held in Nur-Sultan via a videoconferencing.

He also added the vaccination campaign should be well-organized.

«The analysis of preparatory works detected deficiency of refrigerating equipment to store vaccine. The most complicated situation is reported in West Kazakhstan, Mangistau and Turkestan regions,» the President noted.