    Kazakh President to hold state commission sitting May 11

    15:41, 10 May 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Tomorrow, May 11, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will hold a sitting of the State Commission for ensuring the state of emergency, President’s press secretary Berik Uali said.

    The Head of State is expected to make a statement over the current health situation and outline the strategy for further steps of the Government and other state bodies since the state of emergency is lifted, the press secretary’s Facebook account reads.


