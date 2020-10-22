Kazakh President to join 4th online meeting of National Public Confidence Board

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakh Head of State is to take part in the 4th meeting of the National Public Confidence Board, Kazinform reports citing the Facebook account of Presidential Press Secretary Berik Uali.

According to the Facebook account, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is to join the 4th meeting of the National Public Confidence Board to begin at 11:00am today. The meeting is to focus on issues of public administration reform, finding solutions to social and environmental problems, protection of children’s rights, support to people with special needs, and others.

A live broadcast of the meeting will be available on the President’s Facebook page AkordaPress.

As reported earlier, the next meeting of the National Public Confidence Board is to discuss ways of implementing the Kazakh Head of State’s recent Address in online format.

It is expected that discussions will include heads of the Presidential Administration, Government and Agency for Strategic Planning and Reforms.