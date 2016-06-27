Kazakh President to launch new industrial facilities on July 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev will participate in a teleconference on July 1 to launch new industrial facilities countrywide.

Official spokesperson of the Ministry for Investment and Development Kaisar Zhumabaiuly revealed the news at a press briefing on Monday.



"A working meeting with the participation of President Nursultan Nazarbayev dedicated to the results of the industrial program over the past six months is scheduled to take place on July 1 in Astana. New approaches to the implementation of the 2nd five-year plan are to be presented at the meeting as well," he said.



In his words, 30 new industrial projects worth over 175 billion tenge will be launched within the framework of the teleconference at the meeting.



The new facilities in ore mining and smelting, chemical, light, woodworking, mechanic engineering industries and agro-industrial sector will create over 4,000 workplaces.