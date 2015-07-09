Kazakh President to partake in SCO and BRICS summits

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The capital of Bashkortostan Ufa is holding the summits of the SCO and BRICS under the chairmanship of Russia currently holding the Presidency in these organisations.

The forum will hold talks in narrow and expanded formats. The heads of state will discuss the current global issues including the situations in Ukraine and Greece, as well as the fight against the terrorist group IS. The forum will also discuss co-financing of investment projects, expansion of trade and economic relations, improvement of the international economic situation. Today Nursultan Nazarbayev is partaking in the BRICS summit. The next day Head of State will take part in the SCO summit. It is expected that the Kazakh President will hold a series of bilateral meetings. The BRICS leaders will discuss political coordination and global governance, ensuring sustainable development, and expanding cooperation between the member countries. The Summit programme also includes outreach meetings between the BRICS leaders and members of the SCO and the Eurasian Economic Union, and a meeting with representatives of the BRICS Business Council. Both events will last until July 10. It is expected that after the meeting the leaders of the organisations will sign a number of documents. In particular, participants of the BRICS summit are expected to adopt the Ufa Declaration and the Action plan. The SCO summit will discuss such topics as accession of new members to the organization including India, Pakistan, and eventually Iran. It should be noted that the leaders of the Eurasian Economic Union are invited to attend the summits. The summit of the SCO will adopt 14 decisions. It should be noted that journalists from around the world have arrived in Ufa to cover the events. BRICS countries include Russia, Brazil, China, India and South Africa. The Shanghai Cooperation Organization joins the Russian Federation, China, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India, Iran, Pakistan, Mongolia and Afghanistan have the status of observers in the organisation. This year Russia is chairing the two organizations.