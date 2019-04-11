Kazakh President to pay first state visit to Uzbekistan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM On April 14-15 President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay the first state visit to Uzbekistan, the Akorda press service reports.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will meet with President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev to debate pressing issues of bilateral cooperation aimed at further strengthening of trade and economic, social and humanitarian, transit and transport cooperation, including key issues of the regional and international agenda.

Important agreements will be signed following the talks.



Besides, the Presidents are expected to attend a solemn opening of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan.