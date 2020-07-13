  • kz
    Kazakh President to pay tribute to memory of victims of coronavirus

    11:00, 13 July 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and other officials are expected to pay the tribute to the memory of the victims of coronavirus pandemic in front of the Akorda residence.

    It is to be broadcast live on the national TV channel, the Facebook account of President’s press secretary Berik Uali reads.

    As earlier reported, July 13 is declared the National Day of Mourning. At 12:00 p.m. a moment of silence is to be observed the countrywide.


    Tags:
    President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
