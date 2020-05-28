Kazakh President to speak at ‘Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond’

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Today President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will partake in an international event «Financing for Development in the Era of COVID-19 and Beyond» which has been organized by the UN, Kazinform reports referring to the President’s press secretary Berik Uali.

The event will be held in the form of videoconference.

The Head of State will speak on behalf of the Group of Landlocked Developing Countries, which is currently chaired by Kazakhstan.

According to Berik Uali, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emmanuel Macron, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, leaders of other countries and international organizations will speak at the event.

The event’s live broadcast starts at 06 p.m., Nur Sultan time at https://webtv.un.org/