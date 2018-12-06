  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakh President to take part in nationwide teleconference

    11:37, 06 December 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is set to take place in the nationwide teleconference themed The Second Five-Year Plan of Industrialization. Made in Kazakhstan at the EXPO Congress Center on December 11, Kazinform has learnt from the press service of the Ministry for Innovations and Development.

    New industrial, infrastructure and energy facilities will be launched countrywide during the teleconference.

    Tags:
    Industry Kazakhstan President of Kazakhstan President Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!