Kazakh President to unveil steps to boost economic development

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the second state-of-the-nation address will include new steps to boost the economic development, Kazinform correspondent reports.

Every crisis can be of danger to Kazakhstan due to its raw-materials-based economy, the President told the expanded Government session on Friday. He went on to say that the country needs to find a new course of development.

The President has insisted the second state-of-the-nation address will include new steps to boost the economic development propelling Kazakhstan to a brand new level.