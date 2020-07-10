  • kz
    Kazakh President to unveil steps to boost economic development

    14:39, 10 July 2020
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - According to Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, the second state-of-the-nation address will include new steps to boost the economic development, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    Every crisis can be of danger to Kazakhstan due to its raw-materials-based economy, the President told the expanded Government session on Friday. He went on to say that the country needs to find a new course of development.

    The President has insisted the second state-of-the-nation address will include new steps to boost the economic development propelling Kazakhstan to a brand new level.


