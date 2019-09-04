Kazakh President to visit China

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev will pay a state visit to China on August 10-12, Kazinform reports.

Tokayev will pay the first visit to China as the President of Kazakhstan. The visit is of great importance in the context of developing a personal rapport with President of China Xi Jinping and promoting bilateral relations in the interests of Kazakhstan amid the development of trustworthy cooperation. What is the agenda of the forthcoming visit? What important talks and meetings will be held? What agreements will be signed? Read about this in the exclusive interview of President’s Aide for Foreign Policy Murat Nurtleuov with Kazinform agency.