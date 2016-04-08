Kazakh President to visit foreign countries

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The press service of Akorda has announced upcoming events with the participation of the Head of State.

In the period from 11 to 15 April the President of Kazakhstan will visit several foreign countries. In particular, on April 11-12 at the invitation of Hassan Rouhani Nursultan Nazarbayev will visit the Islamic Republic of Iran. It is planned that the two leaders will discuss the implementation of the agreements reached during Hassan Rouhani's state visit to Astana in September 2014. In addition, the parties will consider ways to strengthen cooperation in trade, economic, investment, agriculture, transit-transport sphere and collaboration in international and regional security.



13-14 April the President of Kazakhstan will make a trip to the Republic of Turkey to participate in the XIII Summit of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation themed "Unity and solidarity for justice and peace." During the visit, the Head of State will meet with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. According to preliminary data the parties will consider the main directions of cooperation between Astana and Ankara.



15 April President Nursultan Nazarbayev will visit Uzbekistan where he will hold a meeting with President Islam Karimov. It is expected that during the talks the heads of the states will discuss the key aspects of bilateral relations of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.